3 arrested after SWAT team searches Clarksburg home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say three people are behind bars after a search of a Clarksburg home.

Clarksburg police say their SWAT team and several other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant Thursday morning at a home on Sycamore St.

CPD says three people were arrested on felony charges and a “large amount” of drugs, cash and a firearm were found.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.