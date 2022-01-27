3 arrested after SWAT team searches Clarksburg home
Clarksburg police say their SWAT team and several other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant Thursday morning at a home on Sycamore St.
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say three people are behind bars after a search of a Clarksburg home.
CPD says three people were arrested on felony charges and a “large amount” of drugs, cash and a firearm were found.
This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.
