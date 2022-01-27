Bill introduced by Senate would require seniors to pledge oath to Constitution
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If passed, Senate Bill 495 would require high school seniors to pledge an oath to the Constitution as a condition of graduation.
The Bill’s introduction says that all seniors graduating high school “shall pledge an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America as a condition of graduation.”
The oath would be given on the day of graduation.
Any student that is unable to attend the graduation date would take the pledge on a date five days before or five days following the graduation date to satisfy this condition of graduation.
SB 495′s lead sponsor is Michael Azinger (R - Wood, 03).
The Bill has been referred to the Education Committee.
You can view the Bill’s introduction here.
