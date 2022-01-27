Advertisement

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Grafton’s Ryan Maier

Maier hit 1,000 career points against Preston last week
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week is Grafton’s Ryan Maier.

Maier has shined throughout his four years with the Bearcats basketball team, both as a team player and individually.

In last week’s 92-59 victory over Preston, Maier hit 1,000 career points, an accomplishment he has been working hard to achieve.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruth Marie Phillips, 69, will spend seven years behind bars.
Ex-West Virginia nonprofit finance chief sentenced for theft
Full house at Lewis County BOE meeting.
Lewis County parents pack Board of Education meeting to express concerns
When Corridor H is fully completed, it will connect Interstate 79 in Weston to Interstate 81 in...
More than $37 million announced for Corridor H
Chance Marple
Lewis Co. Sheriff seeking information for man that escaped home confinement
Attempted murder suspect James Everett Hovis found hiding in closet
Search for attempted murder suspect leads Upshur County police to bedroom closet

Latest News

Isaiah Cottrell
WVU’s losing streak increases to four games with loss to Oklahoma
Bob Huggins
Mountaineers hoping to end two losing streaks against Oklahoma
Ritchie comes out with a victory over Gilmer County
Ritchie County posts win over Gilmer County, 61-52
East Fairmont falls to Bridgeport, 60-55
East Fairmont falls to Bridgeport in tight matchup, 60-55