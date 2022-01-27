Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Grafton’s Ryan Maier
Maier hit 1,000 career points against Preston last week
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week is Grafton’s Ryan Maier.
Maier has shined throughout his four years with the Bearcats basketball team, both as a team player and individually.
In last week’s 92-59 victory over Preston, Maier hit 1,000 career points, an accomplishment he has been working hard to achieve.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.