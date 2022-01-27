Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Grafton’s Ryan Maier

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week is Grafton’s Ryan Maier.

Maier has shined throughout his four years with the Bearcats basketball team, both as a team player and individually.

In last week’s 92-59 victory over Preston, Maier hit 1,000 career points, an accomplishment he has been working hard to achieve.

