Bridgeport PD seeking help in identifying woman from Meadowbrook Mall theft

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a woman from a theft at Meadowbrook Mall.

The pictured woman is associated with a theft that took place at Meadowbrook Mall, according to the Bridgeport Police Department Facebook Page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Gregor at 304-848-6141 or to message the Bridgeport Police Department Facebook page.

An additional photo of the woman is below.

Officers are seeking assistance in identifying this woman. (Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)

You can view the Facebook post below.

Officer Gregor is seeking assistance in identifying this female from a theft at Meadowbrook Mall. Anyone with... Posted by Bridgeport Police Department on Thursday, January 27, 2022

