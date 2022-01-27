Bridgeport PD seeking help in identifying woman from Meadowbrook Mall theft
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a woman from a theft at Meadowbrook Mall.
The pictured woman is associated with a theft that took place at Meadowbrook Mall, according to the Bridgeport Police Department Facebook Page.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Gregor at 304-848-6141 or to message the Bridgeport Police Department Facebook page.
An additional photo of the woman is below.
You can view the Facebook post below.
