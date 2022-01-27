Advertisement

Bridgeport PD seeking help in identifying woman from Meadowbrook Mall theft

Officers are seeking assistance in identifying this woman.
Officers are seeking assistance in identifying this woman.(Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a woman from a theft at Meadowbrook Mall.

The pictured woman is associated with a theft that took place at Meadowbrook Mall, according to the Bridgeport Police Department Facebook Page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Gregor at 304-848-6141 or to message the Bridgeport Police Department Facebook page.

An additional photo of the woman is below.

You can view the Facebook post below.

Officer Gregor is seeking assistance in identifying this female from a theft at Meadowbrook Mall. Anyone with...

Posted by Bridgeport Police Department on Thursday, January 27, 2022

