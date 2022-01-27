Advertisement

City of Elkins tells residents to prepare for water disruption

(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - City of Elkins officials are telling residents to prepare for widespread water disruption Thursday afternoon.

City officials said they are responding to a break in a 12-inch transmission line near Builder’s Supply.

When water is shut off to this line, according to officials, customers throughout South Elkins, including Jennings Randolph Elementary School, and customers in a large section of Second Ward, including Wilson Hill and Elkins Middle School, will lose water pressure until repairs are completed.

Officials do not plan to shut the water line down until school is dismissed on Thursday.

Because of the size of the water line and resulting high water pressure, officials said there is a risk of an additional large rupture that will effectively shut off water service to the areas mentioned.

Residents are asked to begin making preparations for a sudden loss of water service in these areas.

Below is a photo of the areas to be affected from the City of Elkins.

City of Elkins Widespread water disruption
City of Elkins Widespread water disruption(City of Elkins, WV)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Corridor H is fully completed, it will connect Interstate 79 in Weston to Interstate 81 in...
More than $37 million announced for Corridor H
Attempted murder suspect James Everett Hovis found hiding in closet
Search for attempted murder suspect leads Upshur County police to bedroom closet
Tyler Poston
One step closer to justice for Tyler Poston
Todd Christopher Roatsey, 42, has been charged with possession of prepubescent child...
New details released in former school counselor child pornography case
Sycamore Street sign
3 arrested after SWAT team searches Clarksburg home

Latest News

Ex-WVa deputies, EMS official charged with illegal hunting
COVID-19 W.Va. | 23 deaths, 5,205 new cases
COVID-19 W.Va. | 23 deaths, 5,205 new cases
3 arrested after SWAT team searches Clarksburg home
3 arrested after SWAT team searches Clarksburg home
UPDATE: Philippi still returning water to customers after water plant outage
UPDATE: Philippi still returning water to customers after water plant outage