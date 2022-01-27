City of Elkins tells residents to prepare for water disruption

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - City of Elkins officials are telling residents to prepare for widespread water disruption Thursday afternoon.

City officials said they are responding to a break in a 12-inch transmission line near Builder’s Supply.

When water is shut off to this line, according to officials, customers throughout South Elkins, including Jennings Randolph Elementary School, and customers in a large section of Second Ward, including Wilson Hill and Elkins Middle School, will lose water pressure until repairs are completed.

Officials do not plan to shut the water line down until school is dismissed on Thursday.

Because of the size of the water line and resulting high water pressure, officials said there is a risk of an additional large rupture that will effectively shut off water service to the areas mentioned.

Residents are asked to begin making preparations for a sudden loss of water service in these areas.

Below is a photo of the areas to be affected from the City of Elkins.

City of Elkins Widespread water disruption (City of Elkins, WV)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.