BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg restaurant on Emily Drive will be closing its doors permanently this Saturday, Jan. 29.

BurgerIM announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it will be permanently closing on Saturday.

The restaurant, located on Emily Drive, opened in 2020.

You can view the Facebook post announcing the closure below.

