COVID-19 W.Va. | 23 deaths, 5,205 new cases

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 27, 2022, there are currently 17,525 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 23 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,697 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Fayette County, a 73-year old female from Jefferson County, a 79-year old male from Clay County, a 61-year old female from Mason County, an 88-year old male from Barbour County, a 65-year old female from Wyoming County, a 64-year old female from Raleigh County, a 60-year old female from Logan County, a 36-year old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year old male from Marion County, an 88-year old male from Preston County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, an 88-year old female from Ohio County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 92-year old male from Logan County, a 58-year old male from Braxton County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old female from Taylor County, an 85-year old female from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Nicholas County, an 88-year old male from Lincoln County, and a 45-year old female from Marion County.

As of Thursday, 1,080 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 217 have been admitted to the ICU and 120 are on ventilators.

14 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, four pediatric patients are in the ICU, and five pediatric patients are on ventilators.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,886 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in West Virginia and 1,094 cases of Omicron have been reported.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

The state’s County Alert Map is showing 39 counties in the ‘red’, indicating a high transmission rate in those counties.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (126), Berkeley (772), Boone (291), Braxton (55), Brooke (127), Cabell (1,223), Calhoun (70), Clay (55), Doddridge (87), Fayette (592), Gilmer (50), Grant (120), Greenbrier (344), Hampshire (168), Hancock (227), Hardy (107), Harrison (564), Jackson (122), Jefferson (316), Kanawha (2,331), Lewis (86), Lincoln (257), Logan (395), Marion (473), Marshall (312), Mason (258), McDowell (192), Mercer (648), Mineral (216), Mingo (281), Monongalia (943), Monroe (177), Morgan (84), Nicholas (281), Ohio (356), Pendleton (60), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (24), Preston (308), Putnam (651), Raleigh (943), Randolph (216), Ritchie (92), Roane (127), Summers (128), Taylor (187), Tucker (7), Tyler (109), Upshur (156), Wayne (423), Webster (65), Wetzel (154), Wirt (44), Wood (707), Wyoming (373). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.