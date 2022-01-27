Elderly Kingwood woman arrested for allegedly fleeing officers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Kingwood woman was arrested on Wednesday after officers said she fled while under the influence of alcohol.

Officers saw a vehicle traveling on Route 7 attempt to turn left onto Route 26 south, but it went off the roadway and stuck a snowbank and stoplight support pole, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the vehicle, driven by Patty Ryan, 70, of Kingwood, continued south on Route 26, crossing the center line and weaving in the lane.

The report said officers activated emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop Ryan, but she continued driving approximately 2.81 miles, passing multiple places to stop safely.

Ryan allegedly did not stop until officers passed her and stopped in front of the vehicle.

Officers said contact was made with Ryan, with the odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from her.

Officers asked Ryan to get her driver’s license, but she had difficulty locating her driver’s license despite pulling out several cards, according to the criminal complaint.

Ryan told officers she had been drinking before struggling to get out of the vehicle, officers said.

Officers said they had to hold Ryan’s arm to keep her from falling in the roadway after stumbling out of the vehicle to place her in the back of the police cruiser.

The report says officers attempted to administer a PBT test, but Ryan sucked on the straw instead of blowing on it.

After several failed attempts, Ryan was transported to the Sheriff’s office for a breath test, which showed that Ryan had a BAC of .174.

Ryan has been charged with fleeing while DUI and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

