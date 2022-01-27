Emma Mae West, 92, passed peacefully away on January 25, 2022. She was born on February 12,1929 in Fairmont, to the late Douglas and Mae (Gauers) Drake. She graduated from East Fairmont High School. Emma loved the outdoors and gardening. One of her favorite things to do was mow the lawn. Emma was also a dedicated sports fan who loved the WVU Mountaineers, Pittsburgh Steelers and The Pirates. Emma is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Ray West, one brother; Junior Drake, four sisters; Gertrude Vandergrift, Pauline West, Betty Squiles and Willa Radford. Also preceding her in death, is her beloved cat Kordell. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Lawrence Ray West Jr and his spouse Andy Hargreaves of Alexandria, VA. She also leaves behind many extended family and friends who will miss her dearly. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 2:00-7:00 PM at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home in Fairmont. Funeral Services will be on Saturday January 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

