Ex-WVa deputies, EMS official charged with illegal hunting

(LDWF)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROMNEY, W.Va. (AP) — Two former sheriff’s deputies and an emergency services chief are among eight people charged with illegal hunting in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources filed 223 charges involving at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in Mineral, Grant and Hampshire counties, agency police Lt. Timothy L. White said in a news release. Some of the charges include spotlighting deer and carrying loaded weapons in their vehicles from September through December, he said.

Former Mineral County sheriff’s deputies Tyler Biggs and Dalton Dolly, who resigned from their jobs after an investigation began, were among those charged, he said.

Christopher Biggs, EMS chief of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services in Maryland, was also charged, and county officials said in a statement Tuesday that he was suspended from his job.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether those charged have hired attorneys.

“I would like to commend the West Virginia Natural Resource Police for their work in this case,” Mineral County Sheriff Forrest Ellifritz said. “This activity cannot and will not be tolerated by any individual regardless of job or position within this county.”

