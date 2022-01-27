Fairmont Medical Center donates used medical equipment to FSU

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Medical Center delivered a donation of used medical equipment to Fairmont State University on Thursday.

The equipment went to the College of Nursing to support the expansion of the Fairmont State Nursing Simulation Laboratory.

“We want to continue to support our community and its growth,” Aaron Yanuzo, Fairmont Medical Center vice president of operations, said. “By donating our used equipment, we are helping to train the next generation of nurses and clinical practitioners, which will be in high demand as we continue to face the challenges presented by the pandemic.”

The donated equipment is past its clinical lifespan, but it can still be of use to students who are not in direct patient care.

“As a Fairmont State University nursing graduate myself, I understand the importance of clinical training experience,” Cari Morgan, M.B.A., B.S.N., R.N, N.E.-B.C., Fairmont Medical Center nurse director said. “Not all clinical experiences can happen in a hospital setting, especially during COVID. This equipment will allow these students to gain experience within the classroom setting that will prepare them for clinical practice.”

Donated items include:

Wooden bassinet for babies

Bilirubin light for infants

Gynecology/obstetric delivery bed

Isolette for babies

Recliner

Wheelchair

Electronic vital signs machines

Intravenous (IV) pumps

Linen/utility carts

Medication carts

Workstations (computers) on wheels

Papoose baby boards

IV poles

The Simulation Center allows students to participate in real-life situations to help increase their skills and support team building and critical thinking.

Students are assigned roles and must respond to the simulators, which are life-sized robotic mannequins that simulate body functions.

A faculty member acts as the voice of the simulator, while students respond to the simulators as they would to a real patient.

Their interactions are videotaped and are then used by faculty as a basis to work with students on teachable moments.

The Simulation Lab provides students opportunities to take part in medical scenarios they typically would not be exposed to at this point in their education in a hospital setting.

Student learning is enhanced through these methods by instilling the importance of communication and building self-confidence.

“We have one of the best nursing programs in West Virginia,” Fairmont State University President Mirta M. Martin, Ph.D., said. “The donation of this equipment aids us greatly in our critical role as educators of the next generation of skilled nursing professionals. Together with generous partners like Fairmont Medical Center, we will continue to not only provide the best hands-on learning experiences for our students, but we will also continue to graduate caring, talented nurses to serve in our communities, especially during these critical times. "

