Gale Lloyd Trader, age 93 from Sardis, passed away January 24, 2022 at the Louis A. Johnson VAMC. Gale was born in Wallace on October 15, 1928 to Lloyd Coleman Trader and Ruby Pearl (Hutson) Trader. Gale was married to his loving wife, Marjorie (Bise) Trader, for 57 years, and they had a long and happy life together. She preceded him in death on July 11, 2009. Gale served his country in the Navy as a high-pressure boiler operator on the USS Algol, a Cargo Ship, during the Korean Conflict. Gale worked during his lifetime as a construction laborer, automobile and diesel mechanic. Last working and retiring from Cummins Engines of West Virginia. Then into retirement, Gale was a parts delivery person for Amtower Auto Supply. He loved to read how-to books, enjoyed making leather and wood crafts and going to Craft Fairs. In retirement, Gale made leather and wood crafts to sell at Craft Fairs. He loved participating and looked forward to it every year, of going to the annual Jane Lew Fire Department Craft Fair. Gale attended the Craft Fair for 24 years. He also found gardening as a relaxing pastime and was known for raising a nice and very productive garden. Those left to cherish his memory are: sons: David (Helen) Trader of Beckley and Roger (Brenda) Trader of Grapevine, TX, grandchildren: Carolyn (Mike) Trader-Moore, Kimberly (John) Davis, Daniel (Sarah) Trader, great-grandchildren: Caiden and Kensli Davis, step brother Howard Rockhold, half-brother Jason Trader, and half-sister Tiffany Trader, sister-in-laws Shirley (James) Trader and Martha (Herman) Friedrich, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by brother Everett Trader (Port Richey, FL), brother James Trader (Painesville, OH) and infant grandson Jeremiah David Trader (Beckley, WV). The family would like to thank the Clarksburg VAMC staff, VFW Post 573, WVU Medicine Home Health and his loving caregivers from Village Caregiving over the last 1-½ years: Donna, Anna, Penny, Janet, Brooke, Mandi, Samantha, Savannah, Kat, Andi and Mindy. Condolences to the Trader Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Monday, January 31, 2022, from 12 Noon – 1 p.m., where funeral services will be at 1 p.m. with Reverend Garry Layfield officiating. Interment will follow in West Virginia National Cemetery where Military Funeral Honors will be accorded by Harrison County Honor Guard. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

