Harrison County holds annual homeless population count

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Groups across the area came together in hopes of helping the local homeless population. Volunteers gathered for the annual Point-In-Time count in Harrison County.

The last ten days of January, groups across the country count their local homeless population.

The West Virginia Coalition to end Homelessness, The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties, and Clarksburg-Harrison Regional Housing Authority coordinated the yearly street count.

Director of Homeless Services with United Way Marissa Rexroad, said they usually have a rough idea of where to start counting based on previous years.

“To go out to locations where we know people are experiencing outdoor homelessness. When we encounter those folks who are outside, we will conduct a brief survey with them,” she explained.

Rexroad said that the survey they conduct would be sent to the Coalition to end Homelessness. They would use this to evaluate what was needed across the state.

However, the count was also important locally, as Rexroad said they plan

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.