Helen Marie Grove, 76, of Homewood Road, Weston, WV, died Wednesday, January 26, at Crestview Manor following a sudden illness. Helen was born at Weston City Hospital July 17, 1945, the daughter of the late John Summers Grove and Ruby McClain Grove. Helen is survived by one sister, Carolyn Grove of Weston, two nieces, Vicki Rogers Almase and Peggy Grove Riley, both of Weston, five great nieces and nephews, seven great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, William Summers Grove and Gene Leon Grove for whom she was the primary caregiver for several years and one sister and brother-in-law, William and Eleanor Grove Marshall. Helen was a member of Weston Memorial Methodist Church and St. Matthew Methodist Church. Helen graduated from Weston High School and Glenville State College. She taught at Walkersville High School, Weston Junior High and Lewis County High School for 36 years. She was a member of Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers Sorority serving in each office including WV State President. She worked part time at Grove’s Market and became part owner. She loved to teach. In lieu of flowers, Helen’s family has requested donations be sent to Sandra Kraynok, Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Scholarship, 26 Lincoln Way Buckhannon, WV 26201. Helen’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. An Inurnment will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston with Pastor Russell Furr officiating. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Helen Marie Grove. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

