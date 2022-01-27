Advertisement

Helen Marie Grove

Helen Marie Grove
Helen Marie Grove(Helen Marie Grove)
By Master Control
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Helen Marie Grove, 76, of Homewood Road, Weston, WV, died Wednesday, January 26, at Crestview Manor following a sudden illness. Helen was born at Weston City Hospital July 17, 1945, the daughter of the late John Summers Grove and Ruby McClain Grove. Helen is survived by one sister, Carolyn Grove of Weston, two nieces, Vicki Rogers Almase and Peggy Grove Riley, both of Weston, five great nieces and nephews, seven great-great nieces and nephews.  She was preceded in death by two brothers, William Summers Grove and Gene Leon Grove for whom she was the primary caregiver for several years and one sister and brother-in-law, William and Eleanor Grove Marshall. Helen was a member of Weston Memorial Methodist Church and St. Matthew Methodist Church. Helen graduated from Weston High School and Glenville State College.  She taught at Walkersville High School, Weston Junior High and Lewis County High School for 36 years.  She was a member of Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers Sorority serving in each office including WV State President. She worked part time at Grove’s Market and became part owner.  She loved to teach. In lieu of flowers, Helen’s family has requested donations be sent to Sandra Kraynok, Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Scholarship, 26 Lincoln Way Buckhannon, WV 26201. Helen’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. An Inurnment will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston with Pastor Russell Furr officiating. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Helen Marie Grove. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Corridor H is fully completed, it will connect Interstate 79 in Weston to Interstate 81 in...
More than $37 million announced for Corridor H
Attempted murder suspect James Everett Hovis found hiding in closet
Search for attempted murder suspect leads Upshur County police to bedroom closet
Tyler Poston
One step closer to justice for Tyler Poston
Todd Christopher Roatsey, 42, has been charged with possession of prepubescent child...
New details released in former school counselor child pornography case
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
3 charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound, severely beaten

Latest News

Elizabeth Ann “Lizzie” Cann Stopiak
Elizabeth Ann “Lizzie” Cann Stopiak
Brenda Joyce Cogar
Brenda Joyce Cogar
Lisa Ann Freeland
Lisa Ann Freeland
Shelley Bea Hyde
Shelley Bea Hyde