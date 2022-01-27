Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 27, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw cold temperatures last night, and this morning will be colder still. This morning, expect temperatures to be in the single-digits, with mountainous areas seeing wind chills in the negatives. So you’ll want to wear a heavy coat and thick gloves, to protect yourself from the cold. By the afternoon, winds start coming from the south at 5-10 mph. As a result, temperatures will rise into the mid-30s, so we will warm up. Skies will be partly cloudy, with clouds approaching from the west. Overall, this afternoon will be nicer than yesterday. Overnight, skies will be cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the low-20s. After 10 PM, snow flurries start coming in from the west, ahead of a cold front. By the early-morning, we see light snow across most of NCWV. Overall, we expect some snow tonight, along with cool temperatures. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be cloudy, with light NW winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-20s. During the afternoon, we get a brief break from the snow, as the front moves east. During the evening, however, more snow falls in the eastern half of NCWV, thanks to leftover moisture and NW winds due to a system off the East Coast. By Friday night, we’re looking at 2″ to 3″ in the lowlands and above 3″ in the mountains. This could lead to slick spots on some roads, so be careful when driving. Overall, expect snow and cooler temperatures tomorrow. Any leftover snow flurries are gone by Saturday, allowing skies to clear out, but we will see cold temperatures coming back into NCWV, with highs in the upper-teens. After Sunday, the first half of next week will be much warmer, with highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. So we will warm up a bit. In short, we see slightly warmer temperatures and snow tonight, more light snow tomorrow afternoon, and cool, dry conditions over the weekend.

Today: Skies will be partly sunny, with clouds coming from the west. We will stay dry during the afternoon, however. Winds will come from the SW at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will rise into the mid-30s. Overall, it will be a nice day. High: 38.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy during the overnight hours. After 10 PM, expect light snow showers, which stick around during the overnight hours. About 1″ of snowfall will take place overnight. Winds will be light, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Overall, expect a chilly night, with some snow. Low: 26.

Friday: Skies will be cloudy, with snow showers throughout the afternoon and evening hours. These snow showers will be light, but because they last through the day, we will see some accumulating snow. By the overnight hours, we’re likely looking at about 2″ to 3″ of snow in the lowlands in total, with up to 3″ or more inches in the mountains. This could lead to slick spots on some roads, so be aware of that in your travels. Winds will come from the NW at 5-10 mph, with temperatures in the upper-20s. Overall, expect cold, snowy afternoon. High: 30.

Saturday: Any leftover snow will be gone by the morning hours, leaving behind cloudy skies and breezy NW winds of 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-teens to low-20s, thanks to a cold air mass moving on top of us. Overall, expect a chilly day. High: 20.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.