Juvenile charged in Lewis Co. murder

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A juvenile has been charged in a Lewis County murder from December 2021.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, an arrest has been made in the death of Beth Jordan, 36, after an investigation including the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the West Virginia State Police, and the FBI.

Officials said a juvenile was taken into custody Thursday afternoon by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and has been charged with first-degree murder.

The juvenile will be transported to a juvenile lockdown facility to await further court proceedings.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said on Dec. 28 that deputies and EMS were called to a home on Shoemaker Rd. in the Wildcat area around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 27.

