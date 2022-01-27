Kayla Smith’s Thursday Evening Forecast | January 27, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Today started very cold this morning, but ended up being a warmer day than we’ve seen the past few days. Skies began clear, but clouds have thickened quickly in the afternoon. We’re likely to start seeing light flurries tonight ahead of more snow for tomorrow. The snow will be light throughout its duration, but will be lasting throughout Friday for most of our area. Temperatures will be in the low 30s on Friday before dipping back into the single digits Saturday morning. Overnight, the snow will move to the higher elevations before clearing out by late morning, leaving us with partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Snowfall totals by the end of the system are looking to be about 2-3″ for the lowlands, and 3-5″ for the mountains. Accumulation will be slow, so the National Weather Service has foregone any Winter Storm Warnings for this system. Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s, dropping again to the single digits Sunday morning. We start to see a warming trend beyond that, with Sunday and Monday being in the low to mid-30s with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, the beginning of February, will jump to the upper 40s and possibly low 50s, as clouds increase ahead of a cold front. Wednesday and Thursday will feature temperatures similar to Tuesday’s, but there is a chance of rain showers for both of those days.

Tonight: Light flurries; otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low: 26

Tomorrow: Light snow lingering throughout the day. High: 31

Saturday: A few AM flurries, then partly cloudy. High: 20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. High: 33

