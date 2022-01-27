Man tells officers he is “President of Buckhannon,” arrested on fleeing, DUI charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man who told officers he was the “President of Buckhannon” was arrested Thursday on multiple charges.

Upshur County officers were sitting at an intersection in Upshur County Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle passed a school bus in a turning lane, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they caught up to the vehicle, driven by Travis M. Lane, 32, of Buckhannon, as he took a hard left at the Lowe’s light as there was oncoming traffic.

Lane drove the vehicle at a high rate of speed, according to officers, into the Lowe’s parking lot beside the garden center.

The report says Lane abruptly stopped where Lowe’s trucks are unloaded and put his hand out of the window, pointing to the passenger side of the vehicle.

Officers told Lane to exit the vehicle, and he was placed in handcuffs.

As officers were placing the handcuffs on Lane, they said the smell of alcohol was “emitting from him.”

Lane allegedly told officers he was driving erratically because he was trying to get a little girl in his car to the hospital because she has COVID, and he “cared more about his little girl than other people.”

Officers attempted to help Lane into the police cruiser, but they said he tensed up and pulled away from officers before being assisted to the ground and ordered to comply.

Lane allegedly told officers to let him go because he was “the President of Buckhannon.”

Once at the Sheriff’s Office, Lane refused to take any sobriety tests and demanded to be taken to the hospital to get blood drawn, according to the report.

Officers said Lane admitted to drinking the night prior, not sleeping for a couple days, driving the vehicle, and seeing officers 30 feet behind him.

Lane, however, did not know officers were stopping him because “there were other cars between them,” but officers said in the report that there was not anybody between Lane and the officer in pursuit.

Lane did have slow and slurred speech, glassy eyes, and needed assistance in walking at times, according to the report.

The little girl in the vehicle during the incident was given to her mother after CPS responded to the scene.

Lane has been charged with fleeing while DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference, and child neglect creating risk of injury.

Lane is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $75,000 cash only bond.

