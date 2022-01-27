Advertisement

UPDATE: Philippi still returning water to customers after water plant outage

(WJHG)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Philippi is still returning water to customers after a water plant outage was reported on Wednesday.

According to the City of Philippi Facebook page, water is being treated and pumped out of the plant as quickly as possible.

Most of the City regained water service last night, with the exception of the higher elevation areas.

Officials said water will start to flow further out into the system throughout Thursday.

City officials remind customers that the further out you live, the longer it will take to receive water from the plant.

Officials also want to remind customers that do have water service to conserve it because it helps speed up the process of getting water to the ones that do not have water.

There is also a boil water advisory in effect for all City of Philippi, Century Volga PSD, Chestnut Ridge PSD, and Central Barbour PSD customers.

