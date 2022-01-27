Advertisement

WVU’s losing streak increases to four games with loss to Oklahoma

T. Groves (OU) leads all scorers with 21 points; Osabuohien leads Mountaineers with 17
Isaiah Cottrell
Isaiah Cottrell(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia and Oklahoma each looked to break losing streaks within the Big 12 Wednesday night, but it was the Sooners who were able to break theirs, defeating the Mountaineers 72-62.

Both teams paced each other through 12 points apiece, but Oklahoma went on an 8-0 run to lead 20-12 with six minutes to play in the first half. Jacob Groves nailed a buzzer-beater at the half to put the Sooners up by eight again, 30-22.

The Mountaineers got within five at best at the beginning of the second half, but fell off and trailed by at most 14 points heading into the final ten minutes.

WVU made efforts toward a comeback in the final two minutes, only trailing by six with 2:22 to play. Ultimately, Oklahoma was able to finish things off, handing West Virginia its fourth-straight loss in the conference.

