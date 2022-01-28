Advertisement

43rd annual Toughman Contest returns Friday night

Able to return to normal January date after June 2021 contest
By Julia Westerman
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Toughman Contest is back at the Nathan Goff Armory Jan. 28 and 29 for its 43rd year.

The contest was able to move back to its normal end-of-January slot after being pushed to June 2021 due to COVID-19.

Over 100 fighters are entered to participate in the amateur rounds. Bridgeport native Zach “Razorback” Randolph will be participating in the contest’s featured pro bout on Saturday night.

Tickets are available for purchase on wvtoughman.com or by calling (800) 514-3849.

