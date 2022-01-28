Advertisement

Academic Showdown scheduled at WVU canceled

West Virginia University is announcing plans for a fully open campus for Fall 2021.
West Virginia University is announcing plans for a fully open campus for Fall 2021.(West Virginia University (WVU))
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Academic Showdown scheduled at WVU for Saturday, Jan. 29 has been canceled.

The event has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns unrelated to the University, according to the West Virginia Department of Education.

Officials said two teams from Wheeling Park High School and two teams from Weir High School were scheduled to compete this weekend at the region four match-up in Morgantown.

Each school will have the opportunity to compete at a later date for seeding in the championship in Charleston on March 25, officials said.

The Showdown is West Virginia’s latest academic challenge offering high school students a chance to compete head-to-head with counterparts from across the state.

Utilizing the official National Academic Quiz Tournament questions, officials said the Showdown was created to celebrate the academic pursuits of the state’s top students.

29 teams from 19 high schools are a part of this inaugural year with many additional schools expressing interest for next year’s academic competition.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg restaurant permanently closing on Saturday
Sycamore Street sign
3 arrested after SWAT team searches Clarksburg home
Shoemaker Drive Death
Juvenile charged in Lewis Co. murder
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine
Travis Michael Lane
Man tells officers he is “President of Buckhannon,” arrested on fleeing, DUI charges

Latest News

A man being served a felony warrant jumped off the second floor balcony of a dormitory in...
Man jumps off second floor balcony in Philippi, leads officers on high-speed chase
Kingwood Marine killed in N.C. returns home
Kingwood Marine killed in N.C. returns home
Lacy Evans
Randolph County woman arrested for allegedly punching, scratching boy
Fairmont Medical Center donates used medical equipment to FSU
Fairmont Medical Center donates used medical equipment to FSU