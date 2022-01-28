Academic Showdown scheduled at WVU canceled

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Academic Showdown scheduled at WVU for Saturday, Jan. 29 has been canceled.

The event has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns unrelated to the University, according to the West Virginia Department of Education.

Officials said two teams from Wheeling Park High School and two teams from Weir High School were scheduled to compete this weekend at the region four match-up in Morgantown.

Each school will have the opportunity to compete at a later date for seeding in the championship in Charleston on March 25, officials said.

The Showdown is West Virginia’s latest academic challenge offering high school students a chance to compete head-to-head with counterparts from across the state.

Utilizing the official National Academic Quiz Tournament questions, officials said the Showdown was created to celebrate the academic pursuits of the state’s top students.

29 teams from 19 high schools are a part of this inaugural year with many additional schools expressing interest for next year’s academic competition.

