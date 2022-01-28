Advertisement

Bridgeport PD warns of multiple vehicle break-ins

Officials are encouraging residents to lock their vehicles at all times due to multiple break-ins.
Courtesy: Chris Shadrock(KWTX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials are encouraging residents to lock their vehicles at all times due to multiple break-ins.

The Bridgeport Police Department was recently notified of several unlocked vehicles being entered during the early morning hours with personal property being stolen from these vehicles.

Officers remind residents to lock vehicles even when they are parked in your driveway and to call 911 to report any suspicious activity you see.

Officers said they will gladly respond immediately to any calls received about the break-ins.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department at 304-842-8260 during regular business hours.

