Britton makes it official, signs with Davis & Elkins men’s basketball
Decided between taking basketball or soccer to the next level
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame’s Wade Britton is a Senator.
Britton signed with Davis & Elkins men’s basketball program Thursday afternoon, cementing his future out in Elkins.
Britton noted he had to make a decision between pursuing soccer or basketball at the next level, but ultimately “basketball is [his] first love.”
