Britton makes it official, signs with Davis & Elkins men’s basketball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame’s Wade Britton is a Senator.

Britton signed with Davis & Elkins men’s basketball program Thursday afternoon, cementing his future out in Elkins.

Britton noted he had to make a decision between pursuing soccer or basketball at the next level, but ultimately “basketball is [his] first love.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.