Advertisement

Britton makes it official, signs with Davis & Elkins men’s basketball

Decided between taking basketball or soccer to the next level
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame’s Wade Britton is a Senator.

Britton signed with Davis & Elkins men’s basketball program Thursday afternoon, cementing his future out in Elkins.

Britton noted he had to make a decision between pursuing soccer or basketball at the next level, but ultimately “basketball is [his] first love.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sycamore Street sign
3 arrested after SWAT team searches Clarksburg home
When Corridor H is fully completed, it will connect Interstate 79 in Weston to Interstate 81 in...
More than $37 million announced for Corridor H
Shoemaker Drive Death
Juvenile charged in Lewis Co. murder
Attempted murder suspect James Everett Hovis found hiding in closet
Search for attempted murder suspect leads Upshur County police to bedroom closet
Clarksburg restaurant permanently closing on Saturday

Latest News

Gilmer County girls' basketball
Gilmer County charging forward with 13-0 record
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Ryan Maier
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Grafton’s Ryan Maier
Isaiah Cottrell
WVU’s losing streak increases to four games with loss to Oklahoma
Bob Huggins
Mountaineers hoping to end two losing streaks against Oklahoma