Clay-Battelle outlasts South Harrison on the road, 43-39

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The action in Lost Creek was slow to start, but stayed close once it got rolling.

Once down 16-7, the Hawks tied things up at 26 in the third quarter and took the lead briefly.

The Cee Bees pushed back in front and maintained control through the final eight minutes, defeating South Harrison 43-39.

Liv Ammons led the Cee Bees with 17 points, nine of which came from three-pointers. Hope Woods led the Hawks, also with 17.

