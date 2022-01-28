COVID-19 W.Va. | 46 deaths, 4,668 new cases

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR reports as of January 28, 2022, there are currently 17,098 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 46 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,743 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 55-year old female from Berkeley County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 55-year old male from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Taylor County, an 83-year old male from Hampshire County, an 84-year old male from Taylor County, a 66-year old male from Berkeley County, a 66-year old male from Ohio County, a 95-year old male from Mercer County, a 64-year old male from Berkeley County, a 65-year old male from Monongalia County, an 86-year old male from Jackson County, a 54-year old female from Monroe County, a 56-year old female from Cabell County, a 94-year old female from Brooke County, a 61-year old male from Wood County, and a 97-year old male from Berkeley County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 59-year old female from Jefferson County, an 82-year old female from Lewis County, a 67-year old male from Mercer County, a 36-year old female from Berkeley County, a 72-year old female from Fayette County, an 82-year old male from Harrison County, a 65-year old male from Barbour County, an 88-year old male from Marion County, a 71-year old male from Fayette County, a 55-year old male from Wyoming County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, a 75-year old male from Marion County, a 71-year old female from Mercer County, a 51-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old male from Wyoming County, a 101-year old female from Morgan County, a 77-year old male from Brooke County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Ohio County, an 85-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 38-year old male from Wayne County, a 57-year old male from Raleigh County, a 39-year old female from Raleigh County, a 94-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Raleigh County, an 82-year old male from McDowell County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Marion County, and an 87-year old female from Logan County. These deaths range from November 2021 through January 2022, with one death occurring in August 2021.

As of Friday, 1,063 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 225 have been admitted to the ICU and 122 are on ventilators.

17 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, four pediatric patients are in the ICU, and six pediatric patients are on ventilators.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,901 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in West Virginia and 1,212 cases of Omicron have been reported.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (150), Berkeley (757), Boone (286), Braxton (52), Brooke (134), Cabell (1,200), Calhoun (47), Clay (54), Doddridge (90), Fayette (588), Gilmer (49), Grant (138), Greenbrier (388), Hampshire (178), Hancock (216), Hardy (114), Harrison (596), Jackson (136), Jefferson (308), Kanawha (2,029), Lewis (84), Lincoln (263), Logan (441), Marion (470), Marshall (273), Mason (304), McDowell (224), Mercer (661), Mineral (179), Mingo (306), Monongalia (848), Monroe (169), Morgan (73), Nicholas (288), Ohio (372), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (48), Pocahontas (26), Preston (237), Putnam (597), Raleigh (944), Randolph (237), Ritchie (76), Roane (126), Summers (138), Taylor (167), Tucker (14), Tyler (93), Upshur (160), Wayne (403), Webster (62), Wetzel (161), Wirt (49), Wood (700), Wyoming (343). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

