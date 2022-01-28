Donald Darrell Palmer, 79, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg, WV on March 9, 1942, a son of the late Howard Hershel and Ruth Jean McClung Palmer. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sara Suzanne “Susie” Heston Palmer, whom he married on September 25, 1965. Also surviving are two daughters, Lori Lynn Robinson and her husband Bill of Quiet Dell and Missy Riley and her husband Steve of Adamston; four grandchildren, Tyler Rieser, Madison and Mason Riley and Taylor Glover; and several nieces and nephews including Chrissy Jenkins of Adamston and John Banks of Meadowbrook. He was also preceded in death by three siblings, Shelvie Jean Banks, Nancy Ruth Seiler and Howard W. Palmer; one niece Bridgeta DaVaul also his father and mother-in-law, William “Bill” and Ruth Heston as well as his brother-in-law William “Billy” Heston. Mr. Palmer was a graduate of Victory High School. He was previously employed at Wilson Baking Company where he was blessed to have met his wife; Clarksburg Mountaineer Supply, City Window and Palmers Construction. He then went on to retire from United Hospital Center in Skilled Maintenance Engineering with over 20 years of service. He was a member of Clarksburg Aerie 2353 Fraternal Order of Eagles, a member of Herman Lodge No. 6 A.F. & A.M., a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, a member of Central Shrine Club Corvette Unit, a member of the Roy E. Parrish Post No. 13 American Legion and Meuse Argonne Post No. 573 VFW. He enjoyed gardening, watching football, cowboy movies, spending time with his grandchildren whom he loved so very much and his pets. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 11:00 am with Reverend Kenny Kendall officiating. Interment will be in the Green Lawn Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

