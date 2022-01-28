Advertisement

East Fairmont’s Kenly Rogers schools 5 Sports’ Julia Westerman on how to execute the pull up jumper

Rogers, only a sophomore, has increased confidence in second year as a Bee
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont’s Kenly Rogers has been a key part of the Bees’ success so far this season, in part to the increased confidence Rogers has in her second year on the team.

“My freshman year, I never took a pull up jumper. Not one time. I think that’s a big thing I’ve started to do with my game,” Rogers said.

Rogers said success with jumpers comes from being able to read the defense well, something she’s worked on in the offseason and in practice throughout this year.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sycamore Street sign
3 arrested after SWAT team searches Clarksburg home
When Corridor H is fully completed, it will connect Interstate 79 in Weston to Interstate 81 in...
More than $37 million announced for Corridor H
Shoemaker Drive Death
Juvenile charged in Lewis Co. murder
Attempted murder suspect James Everett Hovis found hiding in closet
Search for attempted murder suspect leads Upshur County police to bedroom closet
Clarksburg restaurant permanently closing on Saturday

Latest News

43rd annual Toughman Contest
43rd annual Toughman Contest returns Friday night
Wade Britton
Britton makes it official, signs with Davis & Elkins men’s basketball
Gilmer County girls' basketball
Gilmer County charging forward with 13-0 record
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Ryan Maier
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Grafton’s Ryan Maier