East Fairmont’s Kenly Rogers schools 5 Sports’ Julia Westerman on how to execute the pull up jumper

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont’s Kenly Rogers has been a key part of the Bees’ success so far this season, in part to the increased confidence Rogers has in her second year on the team.

“My freshman year, I never took a pull up jumper. Not one time. I think that’s a big thing I’ve started to do with my game,” Rogers said.

Rogers said success with jumpers comes from being able to read the defense well, something she’s worked on in the offseason and in practice throughout this year.

