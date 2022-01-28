Advertisement

Fairmont Senior falls to Wheeling Park in ten-point loss, 63-53

Battle between Class AAA No. 1 and Class AAAA No. 4
Fairmont Senior girls' basketball
Fairmont Senior girls' basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Wheeling Park handed Fairmont Senior its first loss of the season, defeating the Polar Bears 63-53.

Fairmont Senior led 30-24 heading into halftime but the Patriots were on the move, climbing back from down 13.

Wheeling Park took the lead heading into the fourth quarter and controlled the game the rest of the way.

LaLa Woods led the Patriots with 19 points; Marley Washenitz also led Fairmont Senior with 19 points.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sycamore Street sign
3 arrested after SWAT team searches Clarksburg home
When Corridor H is fully completed, it will connect Interstate 79 in Weston to Interstate 81 in...
More than $37 million announced for Corridor H
Shoemaker Drive Death
Juvenile charged in Lewis Co. murder
Attempted murder suspect James Everett Hovis found hiding in closet
Search for attempted murder suspect leads Upshur County police to bedroom closet
Clarksburg restaurant permanently closing on Saturday

Latest News

Liv Ammons
Clay-Battelle outlasts South Harrison on the road, 43-39
43rd annual Toughman Contest
43rd annual Toughman Contest returns Friday night
Kenly Rogers
East Fairmont’s Kenly Rogers schools 5 Sports’ Julia Westerman on how to execute the pull up jumper
Wade Britton
Britton makes it official, signs with Davis & Elkins men’s basketball