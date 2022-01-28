Fairmont Senior falls to Wheeling Park in ten-point loss, 63-53

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Wheeling Park handed Fairmont Senior its first loss of the season, defeating the Polar Bears 63-53.

Fairmont Senior led 30-24 heading into halftime but the Patriots were on the move, climbing back from down 13.

Wheeling Park took the lead heading into the fourth quarter and controlled the game the rest of the way.

LaLa Woods led the Patriots with 19 points; Marley Washenitz also led Fairmont Senior with 19 points.

