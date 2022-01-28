Fairmont Senior wrestling finding success within themselves

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Senior wrestling team is no stranger to success.

The Class AA 2021 state runners-up returned five of last year’s state qualifiers.

Among those are 120-pound state champion Mikey Jones and 138-pound runner-up Kolbie Hamilton.

With that much success within the program, it would be expected that expectation from the coaches is through the roof, but head coach Mike Fortier says the success is actually fueled from the athletes themselves.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.