Gilmer County charging forward with 13-0 record

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County has found a comfortable spot in the top of the Class A rankings after getting midway through the season undefeated.

Head coach Amy Chapman said she and the rest of the coaching staff have spoken with the team about how they have a target on their backs as an undefeated, top-ranked team.

The Titans continue to grow as the season progresses; six players scored in double-figures in their game against Trinity Christian, a testament to their efforts in practice.

