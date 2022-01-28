Advertisement

Gilmer County charging forward with 13-0 record

Titans recognize the target on their backs as undefeated, top-ranked team
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County has found a comfortable spot in the top of the Class A rankings after getting midway through the season undefeated.

Head coach Amy Chapman said she and the rest of the coaching staff have spoken with the team about how they have a target on their backs as an undefeated, top-ranked team.

The Titans continue to grow as the season progresses; six players scored in double-figures in their game against Trinity Christian, a testament to their efforts in practice.

