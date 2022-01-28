Advertisement

Gov. Justice announces $1,500 Job Jumpstart Program for those going back to work

Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual statewide Day of Prayer and Hope service on Thursday.(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice says the program will provide one-time $1,500 payments to West Virginians returning to the workforce.

Gov. Justice announced the Job Jumpstart Program during his 2022 State of the State address last night.

The Governor said residents who currently receive unemployment benefits, SNAP benefits, or TANF benefits and who obtain employment between Jan. 1 and Aug. 12, 2022 may be eligible for the Job Jumpstart Program.

Those who complete a WorkForce West Virginia approved training program and obtain a credential between those dates may also be eligible, according to Gov. Justice.

Beginning February 1, the program will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through August 12, 2022, or until funding is expended.

To be eligible, the Governor said applicants must maintain employment for eight consecutive weeks and average a minimum of thirty-two hours per week.

West Virginians who exhausted their unemployment benefits after January 1, 2022, who have re-entered the workforce, or are job searching, may also be eligible for this program.

Complete eligibility requirements and Job Jumpstart Program applications are available online here.

Interested applicants should complete the pre-screening questionnaire and be prepared to provide proof of current West Virginia residency, a valid Federal or State Driver’s License or I.D. and either proof of employment or credentials received if enrolled in an approved training program.

For additional program information, click here.

