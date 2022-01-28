Advertisement

Gov. Justice: “We are flooding our hospitals.”

Governor Jim Justice
Governor Jim Justice(WTAP News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced that there were 1,088 COVID-related hospitalizations on Thursday, setting another all-time pandemic record.

“We are flooding our hospitals,” Gov. Justice said. “If we don’t watch out, we’re going to have real problems.”

Gov. Justice also expressed concern for the majority of West Virginians in the hospital that are unvaccinated.

“Overwhelmingly, the people that are going to the hospital and the people we are losing are the people that are unvaccinated.” Gov. Justice continued.

The Governor went on to announce that 275 West Virginia National Guard members have now been authorized to deploy to 34 medical facilities across the state as part of the WVNG’s mission to provide staffing support to West Virginia hospitals in the face of the current surge.

“All I ask you to do is consider stacking the deck in your favor by getting your vaccination,” Gov. Justice added. “And if you’ve already gotten your vaccination, I don’t know how in the world you aren’t running to get your booster shot.”

The County Alert Map still has the majority of counties in the “red,” indicating a high transmission rate.

An updated breakdown of the West Virginia County Alert Map is as follows:

Red - 35 counties

Orange - 10 counties

Gold - 8 counties

Yellow - 1 county

Green - 1 county

