Joseph Burton “Jay” Sessions, age 83, of Flag Run Road, Grafton, WV passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his home. He was born February 5, 1937 in Clearwater, FL the son of the late James Byrl Sessions and Alice (Powers) Sessions. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Carolyn G. (Arnold) Sessions; one daughter, Candi (Mark) Bradley of Grafton; grandchildren, Kristy Sessions, Tyler Magee, Jared (Valerie) Bradley, and Chelsey (Zach) Clutter; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Lexi, Audrey, Liam, Zander, and Caroline; special niece and nephew, Beth Graham and Michael Graham; also several other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jaye Ann Sessions Rockenhaus in 1982 and his sister, Carolyn Graham and her husband, Billy. Jay served in the National Guard and then as salesman for WINK TV (CBS Channel 11) for over 20 years in Ft. Myers, Fl where he created their slogan “The ones (11′s) to Watch” He and Carolyn traveled extensively with “The Voice of the Hills Foundation” with his father as an evangelist and his mother as the pianist. He also was one of the founders of the Grace Bible Church in Ft. Myers. He was a very devout Christian, husband, father, and grandfather to his family and he was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Grafton. Jay loved God, his church, was a devoted prayer warrior, and shared his love for Jesus through his music ministry with his beautiful wife, Carolyn. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church (66 Calvary Lane, Grafton, WV) with Pastor Michel Boyer officiating. Interment will follow at the Arnold Cemetery. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

