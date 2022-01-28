Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 28, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We started seeing some light snow overnight into this morning, and we’ll receive more snow today. This is thanks to a lingering cold front, associated with an Alberta Clipper, that will bring enough moisture for the snow. This afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper-20s, with light northwest winds. Skies will also be cloudy. Throughout the afternoon, the light snow becomes more widespread, covering most of WV. Most of the “heavier” snow will be in the eastern half, but much of the Mountain State will see accumulations. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the single-digits, as light NW winds bring cool air into the region, so it will be cold. During this time, most of the light snow moves away from the western half, leaving only snow flurries. However, we still see light snow falling in the mountains of NCWV, with this light snow sticking around until early-morning tomorrow. By the time the snow stops falling overnight, we’re looking at about 2″ of snow in the lowlands and 2″ to 3″ in the mountains. This amount of snow could cause slick road conditions and cause commuting problems across our area, so the National Weather Service in Charleston has the eastern half of NCWV under a Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 AM today to 1 AM tomorrow. Make sure to take it slow on the roads if you need to tonight.

Tomorrow afternoon, any leftover snowfall is gone, and skies will be partly sunny. However, light winds coming from the NW, plus a cold air mass on top of our region, will result in highs in the upper-teens to low-20s. In the mountains, during the overnight hours, we could see wind chills in the negatives, so Wind Chill Advisories will be in effect in the mountain counties from Saturday morning until Sunday morning. Overall, tomorrow will be peaceful but bitterly cold. Make sure to keep some heavy winter clothes near you. We then warm up on Sunday and Monday, reaching into the mid-30s. By the first day of February, temperatures will finally be above-average and mild, reaching into the upper-40s to low-50s. Towards the latter half of the week, a low-pressure system out west will keep us warm but, in return, bring rain showers to the area. In short, expect plenty of light snow tonight, cold temperatures tomorrow, and warmer conditions next week.

Today: Light snow will take place throughout the day, after already experiencing snow this morning. Most of the light snow will be in the eastern and southern portions of NCWV, however, all of the region will see light snow. Barring that, skies will be cloudy, with light NW winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-20s to low-30s. Overall, expect a snowy day. High: 32.

Tonight: More light snow comes in tonight, but most of the snow will be in the eastern half of NCWV. Still, expect light, on-again, off-again snow showers across the lowlands until at least after midnight. By the time the majority of the snowfall leaves, expect around 2″ of snow in the lowlands, and higher amounts in the mountains. Barring that, expect cloudy skies and light NNW winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will drop into the single-digits, so it will be cold. Overall, expect some more snow tonight. Low: 9.

Saturday: Any leftover snow flurries leaves by early-morning. By the afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with NW winds of 10-15 mph. This will make temperatures, which will be in the low-20s, feel much colder. Overall, expect a chilly day. Make sure to wear heavy winter clothing and stay warm. High: 21.

Sunday: A weak disturbance might bring a few flurries in the afternoon. Other than that, however, expect cloudy skies, SW winds of 5-10 mph and mostly quiet conditions. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Overall, it will be a mostly quiet day. High: 34.

