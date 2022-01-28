Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | January 28, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday and happy snow day! This snow first entered the state late last night and has been lingering since. So far, we’ve seen an inch or two of accumulation across the area. This snow will continue to fall lightly until late tonight for the lowlands, and into the early morning Saturday for the mountains. Additional accumulations for the lowlands will be about 1-2″ more (the lower end of that estimation being to the west), and for the mountains, anywhere from another 2-4″. Despite the snow being light and accumulating slowly, the National Weather Service has placed most of our viewing area under a Winter Weather Advisory from now until 1am tonight (excluding the counties of Ritchie, Doddridge, Marion, and most of Monongalia). Roads could be slick tonight due to lingering snow and falling temperatures, so drive with caution. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the low teens and single digits, but wind chills could have us feeling like the negatives, especially in the mountains. Saturday’s high temperatures won’t be getting that warm, either– many of us will be maxing out in the upper teens, others in the low 20s. Wind chills remain a factor throughout the day, and because of this, the eastern portion of our viewing area (higher elevations) will be under a Wind Chill Advisory from 1am tonight until 9am Sunday morning. Wind chills in these areas could dip as low as -20°, so be sure to bundle up and reduce time spent outside. Almost everyone will see single-digit temperatures Sunday morning, but we do warm up to the mid-30s for highs. Clouds will thicken, and some non-accumulating flurries are possible in the evening. Heading to Monday, highs will be in the upper 30s, and clouds will decrease throughout the day. Clouds will return for Tuesday, but with increased southerly flow, high temperatures may get to the low 50s. Temperatures remain in the upper 40s and low 50s for Wednesday and Thursday, but rain is likely those days. Then, cold air returns for Friday, bringing our high temperatures back down to the mid-20s.

Tonight: Light snow showers ending before sunrise. Low: 9

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds and cold. High: 21

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a possible PM snow shower. High: 35

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. High: 40

