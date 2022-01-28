Kingwood Marine killed in N.C. returns home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the two Marines killed in North Carolina on Jan. 20 returned home Thursday evening.

Zach Riffle’s body was brought back to West Virginia Thursday evening.

A 5 News reporter was on the scene as Riffle was escorted off of the plane.

Friends and family lined the streets to pay their respects.

Riffle was killed after he was thrown from a seven ton military truck.

The accident happened near Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Riffle graduated from Preston County High School in 2021 where he was a member of the football and wresting teams.

The Kingwood community remembers Riffle fondly.

