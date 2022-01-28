Lowe’s truck, pickup crash near Morgantown house

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lowe’s truck and a pickup truck collided in a Morgantown neighborhood.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday on Point Marion Rd.

A video sent to 5 News shows the two trucks went off the road and came to rest near a house.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the accident or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.