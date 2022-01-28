Man jumps off second floor balcony in Philippi, leads officers on high-speed chase

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man being served a felony warrant jumped off the second floor balcony of a dormitory in Philippi and led officers on a chase at speeds of more than 90 mph.

Jared Burgoyne, of Cumberland, Maryland, was being served a felony warrant of Possession with Intent to Deliver by the Philippi Police Department and the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department when he jumped off the second floor balcony of Kincaid Dormitory in Philippi, according to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

Officers said Burgoyne made it to his vehicle before the Philippi Police Department alerted all other units that he was fleeing the scene.

Officers from the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police began pursing Burgoyne on a chase that went through Taylor, Monongalia, and Preston Counties at speeds over 90 mph, according to the post.

However, officers said the pursuit was terminated due to inclement road conditions.

The post says members of the Allegheny Sheriff’s Department and the Cumberland Police Department were able to apprehend the subject after being alerted by the Barbour and Preston County 911 Centers of the felony warrants and pursuit.

