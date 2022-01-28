Mountaineers hoping to be better against Arkansas than in “horrible” last outing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball faces the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road this weekend in the Big 12/SEC Challenge with hopes of snapping its four-game losing streak.

Head coach Bob Huggins described the Mountaineers’ performance against Oklahoma on Wednesday as “horrible” and potentially the worst a WVU team has played in seven years.

The Razorbacks enter off a five-game winning streak and sit at 15-5 on the year. The Mountaineers are 13-6.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.