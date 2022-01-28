Porter Dale Thomas, 88, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at United Hospital Center. He was born March 19, 1933 in Bergoo to the late James E. Thomas, Sr. and Mamie Ellen Turner Thomas. He was a devout Christian who took his religion seriously. He was a gentle, caring man who was loved by everyone he met. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James E. Thomas, Jr., Max Thomas, and Paul H. Thomas; and sister, Imajean Thomas McCord. Porter is survived by his nephew Stephen P. Thomas; niece Diana Thomas; and several other nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends to mourn his passing. Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs, with Pastor Butch Rose officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Porter’s family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.