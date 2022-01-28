Randolph County woman arrested for allegedly punching, scratching boy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman was arrested Thursday after officers said she punched an 8-year-old boy in a vehicle in December.

Officers were contacted by a health care provider on Dec. 1, 2021 for an 8-year-old boy that had physical injuries after being assaulted, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers made contact later that day with the health care provider who said the boy had scratches down his chest and on his neck.

The report says the boy’s grandmother told the healthcare provider that she called Randolph County 911 when the incident took place but was only advised to contact CPS.

Officers said they contacted the boy’s grandmother who said she was driving the boy and Lacy Evans, 37, of Valley Bend, to her job when the boy “talked back a little bit” to Evans, causing Evans to become very angry.

The boy told officers Evans allegedly got out of her seat and started punching him as she held him down, saying “I just want to kill you” before grabbing his neck and digging her nails into the skin and scratching his chest.

Officers said they saw red abrasions on the boy’s neck and chest area consistent with the statements.

Later in the afternoon, officers went to Evans’ home, but she refused to come to the door for officers, according to the criminal complaint.

Two days later, officers were able to contact Evans to get a statement, and she told them the boy was in possession of her cell phone when she asked for it, causing the boy to talk back to her.

The report says the boy also kicked Evans in the arm while she was in the front seat, and officers saw bruising on her arm consistent with being struck from behind.

Officers said Evans told them she turned around in her seat and attempted to block the boy from kicking and punching her when she obtained the cell phone.

However, officers said they did not find Evans’ statement consistent with the injuries on the boy’s body because his injuries were consistent with lacerations created by fingernails instead of the blocking Evans indicated.

Evans has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $35,000 10% cash bond.

