WVDOH preparing for weekend weather

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snowplow crews are out on the roads clearing snow that is expected to last into the coming weekend.

Snow was forecast throughout the day on Friday and is forecast into the morning hours of Saturday with one to four inches of total snow accumulation expected throughout the region.

WVDOH officials said Snow Removal and Ice Control crews are ready to work around the clock to keep the state’s interstates and highways clear.

“Our crews are out from the first flake until the last road is clear,” said Joe Pack, P.E., Deputy State Highway Engineer for Division Operations. “We’re fully prepared, and our salt stockpiles are in good shape, even after recent snowstorms.”

Between them, West Virginia’s 10 highway districts have 1,100 snowplows of various sizes to cover West Virginia’s 37,000 miles of roadway, officials said.

Some are dedicated to keeping the state’s interstates clear, while others cover US highways, state routes, the West Virginia Turnpike and secondary roads.

“We’ll have all crews out and backups on standby,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority

The Division of Highways keeps a stockpile of about 180,000 tons of salt on hand to treat roads, or enough to fill about 180 railroad cars. As SRIC crews use salt that stockpile is being constantly replenished.

Highway districts throughout the state pre-treated roads with salt brine on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in anticipation of the coming snow.

“So far, it’s working,” said District 1 Manager Arlie Matney. “Everything is just wet.”

Temperatures were expected to hover around freezing throughout the day and into the night on Friday with temperatures expected to drop into the single digits on Saturday morning.

