WVU women’s basketball set to host Baylor
First meeting between the teams without former Bears head coach Kim Mulkey since 1984
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time since 1984, head coach Mike Carey and WVU women’s basketball will face a Baylor team without its former head coach Kim Mulkey.
WVU is riding a win over TCU on Tuesday and the women hope to bring the intensity against the Bears.
Senior Kari Niblack is ten points away from 1,000 career points as a Mountaineer.
The Mountaineers host Baylor on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
