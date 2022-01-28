Advertisement

WVU women’s basketball set to host Baylor

First meeting between the teams without former Bears head coach Kim Mulkey since 1984
Baylor at WVU
Baylor at WVU(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time since 1984, head coach Mike Carey and WVU women’s basketball will face a Baylor team without its former head coach Kim Mulkey.

WVU is riding a win over TCU on Tuesday and the women hope to bring the intensity against the Bears.

Senior Kari Niblack is ten points away from 1,000 career points as a Mountaineer.

The Mountaineers host Baylor on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

