WVU women’s basketball set to host Baylor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time since 1984, head coach Mike Carey and WVU women’s basketball will face a Baylor team without its former head coach Kim Mulkey.

WVU is riding a win over TCU on Tuesday and the women hope to bring the intensity against the Bears.

Senior Kari Niblack is ten points away from 1,000 career points as a Mountaineer.

The Mountaineers host Baylor on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

