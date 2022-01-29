Bridge collapse: Family of victims share story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The people who survived the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh say they are lucky to be alive.

Ten people, including some first responders, were injured.

But investigators say it could have been much worse.

Erin Perry shares what her parents Tyrone and Velva Perry, both 69-years-old, experienced as they were traveling across the fern hollow bridge which sits over Frick Park.

“They were in a truck, hit the bottom, and then my father who was driving, said after they hit the bottom, then there was a car that came barreling towards them, flipping over and landed right beside their truck. When the accident happened, they were directed to walk out of vehicle, so my mother with her fractured vertebrae and my father with his fractured vertebrae, walked themselves out of vehicle until they were able to get to a space to sit down,” says Perry.

Erin says it took over an hour to get them to safety and transported to the hospital.

Meantime also on the bridge at the time of the collapse, this Allegheny County port authority bus driven by Daryl Luciani, two passengers on board.

He told KDKA radio he was supposed to be off today but came into work to make some overtime.

“It was still dark and it just felt like it was just a lot of banging and bumping. I had one of the 60-foot buses, so you know back end of the bus was probably you know bouncing around, I just finally came to stop. I guess I didn’t realize until later on that I was probably 10 to 12 feet from going over the ravine,” said Luciani.

Luciani says emergency responders came to the rescue, strategically getting everyone out safely.

“They crawled up to us and they got a rope and tied to it the railing, brought it down to our door and they got us off the bus and then we had to wait for a ladder to come, they had to bring a ladder over to us and prop it up and climb down. It could’ve ended tragically. I’m just thankful to god, I’m still alive,” said Luciani.

Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones says a careful check under the bridge did not show that anyone below had been trapped or injured.

The chief it’s very fortunate the collapse happened before morning rush hour was fully underway.

