Local nurses process pandemic experience through a paintbrush.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Painting a new path to covid recovery, WVU School of Nursing staff is using art to process pandemic experience.

Dr. Brad Phillips, who chairs the school of nursing curriculum committee, was tasked to bring the foundation of liberal arts back into the nursing curriculum. Philips and a small working group developed a liberal arts toolbox to give faculty different ideas to incorporate into their teaching.

“Last summer we were thinking about how to incorporate more of the liberal arts back into nursing curriculum because we know that nursing school is very rooted deeply in the arts it’s a professions that is grounded in literature,” said Phillips.

To help staff find a healthy way to express themselves, Phillips recently hosted an art project called, “What covid-19 means to me.”

“And to kind of use it to build on how they can express how they’re feeling and I thought what better way to talk about the covid-19 pandemic than to express their individual art. I think that a lot of times we have a hard time expressing through words how we’re feeling,” said Phillips.

The artwork is on display on sixth floor in health sciences south.

“You see some positive parts of hope coming out of the pandemic I think they’re a lot of negative with loss and grief and it just shows you how every person was impacted by the pandemic,” said Phillips.

Philips hopes to host similar art projects with different themes at least once a year.

