Ritchie County volunteers help with Smithville water problem

SMITHVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - On January 23 residents, of Smithville woke up with no water. There was a leak on a fire hydrant. That leak was repaired by the end of the day Sunday.

However, another leak was discovered and left families without a way to shower, flush the toilet, do laundry, or drink for nearly a week.

Kerry Murphy, Chief of Smithville Volunteer Fire Department said, the department volunteered to help out during this time of need by providing water for residents.

“Passing out water at the fire station and also for non-potable water for flushing toilets or whatever. I have been giving them water out of the fire trucks for non-potable use,” he explained.

Murphy said that the Pleasant Hill Public Service District worked to fix the problem. He added the PSD only had two workers available to assist. This was one of the things that made the issue more complicated.

“Up to this point, a lot of this has been caused by number one the weather, number two faulty equipment. There have also been some other issues, for instance, lack of availability for parts,” he explained.

In addition to helping distribute water bought by the county. Members of the department volunteered time to help with the labor to fix the leak.

“The location of the leak is in a very swampy, muddy, hard to access area. The fire department has made use of our side-by-side to help transport items to repair the line,” Murphy added.

The Ritchie County Commission opened up the 4H grounds for showering.

Murphy hoped residents would continue to be patient as they fixed the problem.

