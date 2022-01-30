Advertisement

Bob Huggins seems optimistic following Arkansas loss

Mountaineers took a 77-68 loss to the Razorbacks
WVU men's basketball falls to Arkansas 77-68
WVU men's basketball falls to Arkansas 77-68(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WDTV) - Following what head coach Bob Huggins called the worst he’s every seen the WVU men’s basketball team play this past Wednesday, today’s loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks didn’t seem to have the same affect.

While talking postgame, Huggins actually seemed to have a positive hint in his voice, stating that he is confident this team will turn it around, and was proud of the fight the Mountaineers had on the court today.

WVU equaled Arkansas in the second at 39, but it wasn’t enough to make up their first quarter deficit, falling 77-68.

The Mountaineers are back on the court Monday at Baylor, tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET.

