Harrison County adds new position to monitor littering in the area

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Commission created a new position to help maintain beautification in the area.

The county planned to hire a Litter Control Officer that would work with the Solid Waste Authority to monitor littering complaints in the community. This position would allow the officer to ticket offenders that do not comply.

Commissioner Patsy Trecost said the county wanted to hold all residents to the same expectations.

“By no means are we targeting any individual or any certain property owner. We all know what the standard is and even people not living by the standard know what the standard is,” he explained.

Trecost added that one of the reasons they created this position was to keep ahead to create an environment that would keep people returning to Harrison County.

“We want to help you. We don’t want to tear you down. We want to build you up. We need your support to clean what is yours. That way, it doesn’t affect the other people around you,” he said.

In addition to dealing with complaints and ticketing, the Litter Control Officer would also assist in organizing cleanups and providing education to the community.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.