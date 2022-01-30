Advertisement

It’s time for the pros!

By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - It was night two of the 43rd annual Toughman Contest in Clarksburg.

Tonight featured the semi-finals and championship rounds, as well as the contest’s pro bout between hometown boy Zack “Razorback” Randolph and Brandon Clark.

Going for all six rounds, Randolph came out victorious in the end, it was a unanimous decision by three judges.

The scores for the bout were, 60-54, 59-55 and 60-54.

